Policeman, three Pakistani militants killed in gunfight in North Kashmir’s Baramulla

Three Pakistani militants were killed in a fierce gunfight in North Kashmir’s Baramulla Wednesday morning, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A policeman was also killed in what authorities called a “chance encounter”.

On Wednesday morning, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army encountered a group of militants in the Kreeri village in Baramulla. As the joint team of the security forces challenged the militants, they opened indiscriminate fire and tried to escape. The security force team retaliated against the fire leading to a gunfight.

The police said that the brief but fierce gunfight ended with the killing of three militants belonging to Pakistan. They added that one of its personnel was also killed in the gunfight.

“BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Three Pakistani terrorists killed. One JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) personnel attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recoevred. Further details shall follow,” J-K Police said in a tweet quoting the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the militants and the police personnel killed in the gunfight.

While South Kashmir sees frequent gunfights between militants and security forces, encounters are rare in North Kashmir where mostly foreign militants are present. Police sources say that the foreign militants usually take shelter in the dense forest areas thus avoiding the security radar.

Wednesday’s encounter has come six days after the police claimed to have busted a militant module in Baramulla and said they have arrested four people. They also claimed to recover five pistols from the arrested militants and their associates who they said were behind the attack on a wine shop in Baramulla.