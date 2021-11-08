Day after policeman killed, civilian shot in Srinagar

A day after a policeman was shot dead in Srinagar, suspected militants killed a civilian in the Old City area on Monday evening.

Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, 45, who worked as a salesman at a grocery shop run by a Kashmiri Pandit in Bohri Kadal, was shot in the chest and abdomen. He died during treatment.

The two killings have happened within 24 hours despite heightened security across Srinagar. More troops have been deployed in the Valley and security checks up since a spree of civilian killings, including of migrant workers, last month.

A resident of Ashtingoo village in Bandipore, Khan worked at a shop run by Roshan Lal Mawa. While Mawa had migrated to Delhi at the onset of militancy in the Valley in the early ’90s, he had returned to Srinagar in May 2019 and reopened his wholesale grocery store in the Old City area.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon one civilian… He sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement, adding that searches are ongoing in the area.

On Sunday, a policeman was shot in the Batamaloo neighbourhood of Srinagar by suspected militants.

Srinagar has been on high alert since last month. On October 5, two civilians — a local Kashmiri Pandit and a labourer from Bihar — were shot in the city, followed by the killing of a school principal and her colleague two days later. On October 16, a migrant vendor was shot at in the Eidgah locality of Srinagar.

The Centre had sent additional 5,000 paramilitary personnel to the Valley following the incidents, most of them posted in Srinagar city.