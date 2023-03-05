PDP’s Para can take oath as DDC member if no legal hurdles: HC

President of Peoples Democratic Party youth wing Waheed Para, who was elected to the District Development Council in Pulwama in December 2020, will now be able to take oath of office after the J&K High Court issued directions to the district authorities to this effect.

Para was arrested first by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding-related case after he had filed nomination papers for the DDC elections from Naira seat in December 2020. He won the election though he was still in jail. After securing bail, he was arrested by the Counter Intelligence wing of the J&K Police in a separate case and spent nearly two years in jail before securing bail again in May 2022.

Noting that “the grievance of the petitioner is that the election entitles him to take the oath of office for which the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Pulwama District Development Council, has to invite the elected member for the needful purpose,” the High Court said in its order.

“…If there is no legal restriction or prohibition in administering the oath of office to the petitioner, then the deputy commissioner shall not default in carrying out the statutory duty of administering oath of office to the petitioner notwithstanding the pendency of the present writ petition,” the order said.

Para petitioned the Election Commission as well the J&K High Court seeking their intervention since his seat had remained unrepresented for over two years.