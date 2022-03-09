PDP sarpanch killed by militants on the outskirts of Srinagar in J&K

Suspected militants shot at and killed a sarpanch on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday evening.

Militants fired at Sameer Ahmad Bhat, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) sarpanch at his home in Khonmoh area outside of Srinagar.

Police sources said that Bhat was critically injured as he received two bullets in his chest. He was immediately shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, where doctors operated him. But despite the best efforts, Bhat couldn’t survive and succumbed at the hospital.

Bhat is the second representative of the grassroot democracy who has been killed in a week.

On March 2, suspected militants shot at and killed a panch in South Kashmir. Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, an independent panch, was killed at Kolpora village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Soon after Bhat’s killing at Khnomoh, a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to try and arrest the militants responsible for the killing.

The mainstream political parties have condemned Bhat’s killing.

The Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference has termed the killing as “dastardly and despicable act of violence”. “Peoples Conference unreservedly condemns killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed Bhat in a dastardly and despicable act of violence,” the party said in a release. “The party expresses profound grief and extends sympathy with his family and loved ones”.

Srinagar Mayor and Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu has also condemned Bhat’s killing.

“Deeply saddened by the killing of Sarpanch Khonmoh-C, Srinagar Sameer Ahmed Bhat by terrorists at Khonmoh a short while back. Knew Sameer personally. An educated young man, he was passionate about public service. My condolences to his family. His sacrifice won’t be in vain,” Mattu tweeted.