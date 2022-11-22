PDP, Hurriyat deplore killing of ‘hybrid militant’

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and All-Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have expressed “grave concern” over the “sinister” situation over Sunday’s killing of a “hybrid militant”, who died after a police party he was accompanying was allegedly ambushed by militants in South Kashmir.

“Another Kashmiri accused of being a hybrid militant is killed in police custody. The same story is repeated where an alleged militant is taken to a hideout & subsequently shot at under mysterious circumstances. No accountability whatsoever,” former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet on Sunday.

On Sunday, “hybrid militant” Shahid Tantray died of bullet injuries allegedly after militants attacked a police party that Tantray was accompanying for identification of a militant hideout in Checki Dudoo village of Bijbehara.

“When the search party reached the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba) Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout,” police had said in a tweet, adding, “…he was rushed to SDH (Sub-District Hospital) Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead”.

This is the second such killing in a month. On October 19, another “hybrid militant” Imran Bashir Ganaie was killed when some militants opened fire on security forces during a search for a militant hideout in Nowgam village of Shopian. Police had said Ganaie was involved in the killing of two non-local labourers in Hermain village of Shopian.

Separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference also expressed concern and anguish over the “cold-blooded custodial killing”.

“This is the second such custodial killing in just over a month… labelling young boys as so-called ‘hybrid militants’, ‘Overground militant workers’, ‘militant sympathisers’ and then arresting them with impunity under draconian laws has become a routine in Kashmir,” Hurriyat-led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement on Monday.

Hurriyat has called for the intervention of the human rights bodies. “…the situation has become sinister as the lives of these arrested young men is in grave danger while in custody,” the APHC said.