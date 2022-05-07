scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

Pahalgam: Top Hizb man among 3 militants killed

They termed the killing of one of the most wanted militant commanders “on the [Amarnath] yatra route” as a major success. “Ashraf Molvi along with two other terrorists killed.

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar |
May 7, 2022 5:00:05 am
Srinagar, Srinagar news, Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Hizbul militants, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice said Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Molvi, one of the oldest surviving militant in the Valley, and two of his associates were killed Friday morning in the forests of south Kashmir's famous tourist destination of Pahalgam.

A TOP Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander was among three militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir on Friday.

Police said Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Molvi, one of the oldest surviving militant in the Valley, and two of his associates were killed Friday morning in the forests of south Kashmir’s famous tourist destination of Pahalgam.

They termed the killing of one of the most wanted militant commanders “on the [Amarnath] yatra route” as a major success. “Ashraf Molvi along with two other terrorists killed. Successful operation on yatra route is a major success,” J&K Police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A resident of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Khan’s name was on the list of the 10 most-wanted militant commanders released by the J&K police last year. He was categorised as A++ militant in police records.

Best of Express Premium

Politics over process: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process: Why this can set a bad precedent
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Were Punjab Police right in arresting BJP leader Tejinderpal S...Premium
Explained: Were Punjab Police right in arresting BJP leader Tejinderpal S...
More Premium Stories >>

Khan, who police sources said was in late 40s, joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2013 and was active in south Kashmir for nine years. Sources said apart from being involved in militant attacks, he was also instrumental in motivating local youth to join militant ranks.

The encounter ended in the afternoon with the killing of three militants. While police identified one of the slain militants as Khan, they are yet to ascertain the identities of the other two killed militants.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement