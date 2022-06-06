Owner of Kashmir brick kiln where militants targeted migrant labourers held

The owner of a Jammu and Kashmir brick kiln where a militant attack killed a migrant labourer and injured another on June 2 has been arrested on charges of negligence and failure to comply with the administration’s orders.

“Police in Budgam have arrested a brick kiln owner, namely Mohammed Yousuf Mir—son of Mohammad Akbar Mir and a resident of Chattergam—whose brick kiln is located at Magraypora, Chadoora, for negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders thereby endangering life and safety of labourers,” police said in a statement, adding that a first information report was registered at the Chadoora police station.

On the evening of June 2, militants fired on two migrant labourers working at Mir’s brick kiln in Magraypora village in Budgam district. In the attack, Dilkhush Kumar, a labourer from Bihar, was killed while another labourer, Rajan from Punjab, was injured.

Every year thousands of labourers from outside Kashmir visit the Valley and work at brick kilns, especially in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, which houses a large number of kilns.

The police have warned the brick kiln owners to “strictly follow the guidelines” issued by the administration for the safety of the labourers from outside the Valley. “All the brick kiln owners and managers are once again advised to strictly follow the guidelines issued by administration to ensure safety of the labourers working in their respective units,” they said in the statement, adding, “In case of non-compliance or any negligence, strict action is warranted under law.”

Kashmir has seen a spurt in attacks on people from outside who work in the Valley. Since May 12, the valley has seen eight targeted killings, including three workers from outside and a Kahsmiri Pandit employee appointed under the prime minister’s rehabilitation package.