One killed, another injured in separate J&K attacks

A civilian was killed and while another, a non-local labourer, was injured in two separate suspected militant attacks in the Valley Monday evening, police said.

A police statement said militants barged into the house of Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar in Gotpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired at him. Critically wounded, Dar was rushed to hospital where he succumbed, the police added.

In the second such attack by suspected militants on non-locals in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, a non-local labourer was shot and injured on Monday evening, police said.

“At about 1945 hours, terrorists fired upon a street vendor, Bisujeet Kumar, a resident of Bihar,” the police said. “In this terror incident he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance where he is being treated.” On Saturday evening, suspected militants fired at a carpenter from UP, Mohammad Akram, at Arihal village. He was critically injured.