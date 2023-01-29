NIA attaches Hurriyat office in Srinagar after court order; separatists slam ‘dramatic action’

A day after a Delhi court ordered the seizure of the Srinagar office of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the office housed in the Rajbagh neighbourhood Sunday.

The Hurriyat Conference has termed the attaching of the office a “dramatic action under media coverage” and said attaching buildings of stone and mortar “will not detach people from their sentiment”.

On Sunday morning, sleuths of the central agency posted a signboard on the boundary walls of the two-storeyed Hurriyat office in Rajbagh. “This is to inform all members of the public that the building where the office of All Party Hurriyat Conference is located at Rajbagh and is owned jointly by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who is presently facing trial in case… has been attached by the court order dated 27th January 2023 by Special NIA Court Patiala House, New Delhi,” the sign read.

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik of Patiala House Court ordered the attachment of the Hurriyat office in a UAPA case against separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan. “… In view of the above reasons, the immovable property i.e. building office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) situated at Rajbagh, Srinagar which was earlier used as an office of APHC is ordered to be attached. Necessary legal process be carried out in this regard,” the court said.

The Hurriyat Conference slammed the entire process as a drama. “The rub of repeated storming on its Hurriyat office and its widespread media telecast through state-controlled media is not lost on the people of Jammu and Kashmir – whether it is the sponsored assaults on the office by paid goons or few members of a certain community,” the Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said in a statement. “In a lopsided court order, the office has been ‘attached’ and in subsequent swift and dramatic action under media coverage notices put up on its walls, signalling some victory takeover,” it said.

The Hurriyat has said that attaching its office will not impact the sentiment of the people in the valley. “Those in command and control of J&K should know that the sentiment and desire to see the resolution of the Kashmir conflict and to live in fearless peace, is embedded in the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Hurriyat is a manifestation of that desire,” the statement said.

“Attaching buildings of stone and mortar will not detach people from their sentiment. They will continue to seek peaceful resolution. It may seem good optics to those who want to send another shrill message to the people of Kashmir and get votes outside by it, but people of Jammu & Kashmir know better,” it added.