Mufti: J&K directive on ‘all-faith prayer’ attacks our religion

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti Monday criticised the administration’s directive asking schools to organise “all-faith prayers” during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations and said forcing Muslim students to chant Hindu hymns is a “direct attack on the religion”.

Stating that “we don’t make a difference between a Hindu and a Muslim”, the PDP chief said, “our Constitution has given everyone a right to follow his (or her) religion…. I think this is a direct attack on our religion”.

Mufti said that J&K is being turned into a “laboratory to test BJP’s rabid Hindutva”. She added, “This is absolutely wrong and would not be allowed. The people of J&K have been patient but this will not work.”

The UT administration has released a schedule for 24-day Gandhi Jayanati celebrations, between September 6 and October 2, and asked schools to organise “all-faith prayer (Ragu Pati Raghav Raja Ram, Ishwar Allah Tero Naam)”. Mufti said: “We respect Gandhiji and it is in his name that the government is forcing students to chant Hindu hymns.”