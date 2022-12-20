Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an early morning gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday, the police said, adding that two of the slain militants were responsible for the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit and a labourer from Nepal.

Early Tuesday morning, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Munjh Marg village in south Kashmir’s Shopian after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Police officials said that as the joint team of forces was zeroing in on the target, the militants hiding in the area opened indiscriminate fire and tried to break the security cordon. The joint team retaliated, leading to a gunfight, officials added.

The gunfight ended with the killing of three militants. “Three terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit killed,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, the police said that they have identified two of the slain militants, who are locals and belong to the Lashkar-e-Toiba. “Among 03 neutralised local terrorists, 02 identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal,” the police said, quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The police said they had recovered an AK-47 rifle and 2 pistols from the slain militants.