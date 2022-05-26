Militants kill J&K TV artist Amreen Bhat, her 10-yr-old nephew is injured

A TELEVISION artist, identified as Amreen Bhat, was killed and her 10-year-old nephew injured when suspected militants barged into her house and opened fire, in Budgam district of central Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

Police said Bhat worked in local television shows.

“At around 1955 hours, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/O Khazir Mohd Bhat R/O Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received bullet injury in his arm,” J&K Police said in a tweet.

The boy is reported to be in a stable condition.

The leaders of mainstream political parties in the Valley condemned the killing. “Shocked and deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack… There can be no justification for attacking innocent women and children like this,” former Chief Minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“We strongly condemn the killing… dastardly act of senseless violence,” the Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference said.

The attack came a day after suspected militants killed a policeman and injured his minor daughter outside their house in Soura neighbourhood of Srinagar.