Militants at all-time low, claims Jammu & Kashmir IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Thursday that for the first time since militancy began in the Valley, the number of ultras in operation had fallen below 200, and the total number of local militants below 100.

“This is the first time that the total number of terrorists has come down below 200 across Kashmir,” IGP Kumar said. “It is also the first time in history that the number of local terrorists is below 100 – at 85 or 86.”

The Valley’s top Army commander, Lt Gen D P Pandey, said the number of militants had come down to 180. “I think we have been able to breach that mark of 200 this year, the numbers have come down to 180, which is something very different,” Lt Gen Pandey, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, said. “We still have about two days to go. Let’s hope the numbers are further brought down.”

Incidentally, in a report released in 2013, police had put the total number of militants operating in Kashmir at 78 – calling that the lowest since the eruption of militancy. Of them, less than 35 were said to be local militants.

Police records also show that militant numbers in the Valley hovered around the 100 mark from 2010 to 2015, before the stonepelting incidents and crackdown by security forces attracted many to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who used social media to reach out to them. Wani’s killing in an encounter also led to a spurt in militant numbers.

Besides claiming a fall in militant numbers, Lt Gen Pandey said the number of new recruitments too had come down, to 128 this year. IGP Kumar said 17 of the new recruits this year had been arrested.

Speaking in Jammu on Friday, DGP Dilbag Singh said 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, had been killed in “100 successful operations” in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. He also said that 134 youngsters had joined terror ranks in the Union territory this year, with 72 “neutralised” and 22 arrested.