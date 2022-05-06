Militant, ‘suspected to be with Hizbul Mujahideen’, killed in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam

A militant, suspectedly associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, has been killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

On Friday morning, a joint team of J&K Police and the Indian Army cordoned off the forest area at Sirchand Top of Batkoot in Pahalgam after receiving intel about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team zeroed-in on the target, the militants started firing indiscriminately and tried to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces returned the fire.

“Encounter has started at Sirchand Top (jungle area), East of Batkoot Pahalgam area of Anantnag. Police and Army on jon. Further details shall follow,” the police said in a tweet. They added: “AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

Police sources say one or two more militants are likely to be trapped in the area. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the slain militant, but sources say that he is most likely associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen.