scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

Militant, ‘suspected to be with Hizbul Mujahideen’, killed in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam

On Friday morning, a joint team of J&K Police and the Indian Army cordoned off the forest area at Sirchand Top of Batkoot in Pahalgam after receiving intel about the presence of militants in the area.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
May 6, 2022 2:53:27 pm
J&K encounter, Rainawari encounter, Jammu and kashmir, LeT militants killed, J&K police, Indian expressAs the joint team zeroed-in on the target, the militants started firing indiscriminately and tried to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces returned the fire. (PTI/Representational)

A militant, suspectedly associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, has been killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

On Friday morning, a joint team of J&K Police and the Indian Army cordoned off the forest area at Sirchand Top of Batkoot in Pahalgam after receiving intel about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team zeroed-in on the target, the militants started firing indiscriminately and tried to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces returned the fire.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Encounter has started at Sirchand Top (jungle area), East of Batkoot Pahalgam area of Anantnag. Police and Army on jon. Further details shall follow,” the police said in a tweet. They added: “AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies meanPremium
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies mean
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...Premium
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...
More Premium Stories >>

Police sources say one or two more militants are likely to be trapped in the area. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the slain militant, but sources say that he is most likely associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement