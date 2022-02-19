scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

By: PTI | Srinagar |
February 19, 2022 12:31:57 pm
An unidentified militant was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, in which a militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, he said.

