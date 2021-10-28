scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Militant, involved in killing of two labourers from Bihar in J&K, gunned down in Baramulla

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the slain militant was a "hybrid type" and identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: October 28, 2021 9:47:39 am
jammu kashmir encounter militants killedA police spokesperson said militants fired upon an area domination patrol of the Army and police at Cherdari in Baramulla district. ( File/Representational Image)

One militant was killed in a brief shootout in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesperson said militants fired upon an area domination patrol of the Army and police at Cherdari in Baramulla district.

The security forces retaliated, resulting in the death of one ultra, the spokesperson said, adding that a pistol, magazine and one hand grenade were found on his body.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Explained |The shift in terror in Valley: Off radar, small arms, civilian targets

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the slain militant was a “hybrid type” and identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“He (Wani) had assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on October 20) in killing two labourers from Bihar at Wanpoh earlier this month,” the IGP said.

Kumar claimed that Wani was on a mission to target a shopkeeper in Baramulla.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement