After militant attacks, J&K asks businesses to install surveillance cameras

In the wake of the spurt in shoot-and-run attacks by militants, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked businesses in the Valley to install security cameras of specific configurations and warned of punitive action in case of non-compliance of the orders.

“CCTV cameras should be installed/located in such a way that it should cover the approach areas at the entry and exit points of establishments/market association of shops and also entry and exit points of parking lots of the establishment/market association of shops up to a distance of 40 meters,” read an order issued by the Anantnag deputy commissioner, who asked both registered and unregistered establishments to comply with the order within a fortnight.

“Ensure that the CCTV system so installed is in working condition at all times, 24X7, even when the establishment is closed,” the order added.

A similarly worded order has been issued by the Srinagar deputy commissioner also.

“The CCTV system should be of good quality with minimum resolution of 1920 X 1080, a minimum illumination of 0.01 Lux, focal length of 3.6 mm, built in IR and retention period of 30 days, with feature of playback as well as download and recording,” the order further read.

The order said it was issued in view of the increased targeting of citizens by “anti-national and subversive elements”.

While several businesses in the Valley have installed security cameras, the vast majority are without them. Many small-time shopkeepers say installing the cameras was beyond their means, especially with businesses having made losses since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the pandemic.

“The kind of specifications directed by the government would cost at least Rs 50,000,” said a textile shop owner in Srinagar. “We had remained almost shut for over two years and I can’t afford it.”

The order said security review meetings had emphasised the importance of urgent installation of surveillance cameras. “Any contravention of this order shall attract legal consequences as are contemplated under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” warned the order.

In recent times, the Kashmir valley has seen a spate of shoot-and-run attacks by militants. While the government has already installed high-resolution security cameras across the Valley, they have failed to deter the militants.