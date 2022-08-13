scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Valley terror strike

Amrez worked as a quilt weaver in Sumbal town of Bandipora district along with other members of his family. Mohammad Tanzeel, Amrez's elder brother, said he and his two brothers were sleeping when they heard gunshots just after 12.30 am.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
August 13, 2022 1:12:12 am
Meanwhile, a policeman was injured when militants fired upon a joint party of the J&K Police and the CRPF in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Friday.

A 19-year-old labourer from Bihar was shot dead in the early hours of Friday in North Kashmir’s Bandipora. He was identified as Mohammad Amrez from Bihar’s Madhepura. At least 25 people, four of whom were non-locals, have lost their lives in targeted killings this year.

Amrez worked as a quilt weaver in Sumbal town of Bandipora district along with other members of his family. Mohammad Tanzeel, Amrez’s elder brother, said he and his two brothers were sleeping when they heard gunshots just after 12.30 am. “My younger brother woke me up to ask where Amrez was. When we looked for him, we found him outside with gunshots. We took him to the hospital in Hajin, and from there, we were directed to take him to Srinagar,” he said.

Amrez died on his way to the hospital, Tanzeel said.

“During the intervening night (of August 11 and 12), terrorists fired upon and injured…Mohd Amrez… He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

This is the second attack on workers from outside Kashmir in the last 10 days. A labourer — also from Bihar — was killed and two others were injured in a grenade attack at Pulwama’s Gadoora on August 4.

Meanwhile, a policeman was injured when militants fired upon a joint party of the J&K Police and the CRPF in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Friday.

“In this terror incident, one police personnel got injured, and he was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress,” police said.

