MHA panel to explore ways to protect Ladakh’s culture, language

The Ministry of Home Affairs Monday formed a high-powered committee to discuss measures to protect Ladakh’s “unique culture and language”, considering its geographical location and strategic importance.

This is a significant development as it follows months of protest and deliberations in Ladakh over the protections of the rights of the Ladakhi people after the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the carving out of Ladakh as a separate union territory.

The letter notes that the committee headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, will also look into “ensuring the protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh.”

The 17-member committee will include Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, MP for the region, JT Namgyal, Chairmen of the autonomous hill councils of Leh and Kargil and Joint Secretary JK and Ladakh Affairs, MHA among others. The Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body have planned meetings and demonstrations in Jammu on January 7 demanding recognition under the sixth schedule for the region.