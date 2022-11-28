Mehbooba to BJP: Don’t behave like tribal raiders

Asking the BJP to not behave like tribal raiders, J&K former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that “the people of Kashmir know how to shoo away the raiders”.

She was speaking at PDP’s first major show of strength since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status — a convention organised by its youth wing — in Srinagar on Sunday.

“I want to tell the BJP that when the tribal attackers raided Kashmir, the Indian army was not here. It was the Kashmiris who without a weapon or a stick shooed them away,” Mehbooba Mufti said.