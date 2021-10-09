Mehbooba Mufti says under house arrest: ‘GoI wants us to selectively condemn killings’

Taking to Twitter, PDP chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti Saturday claimed that she had been put under house arrest and prevented from visiting the family of a civilian allegedly shot dead by the CRPF.

The PDP leader shared a video of a group of women mourning the death of a driver who was allegedly killed by paramilitary forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on the night of October 7. According to a PTI report, the CRPF jawan had signalled the driver of an SUV to stop but he did not respond. The CRPF jawan then opened fire, wounding the SUV driver, who later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

“Wanted to visit the family of the innocent civilian shot dead by CRPF,” Mufti tweeted, adding, “GoI wants us to selectively condemn killings. They are outraged only in cases where hate politics can be lapped up to polarise people.”

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of politicising events for upcoming elections, Mufti stated, “The situation in J&K has gone from bad to worse. My fears are compounded by the fact that instead of course correction, GoI will continue its muscular policy to reap political dividends in elections. Case in point being the upcoming UP polls.”

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike in killings. Suspected militants Thursday shot dead a Sikh woman principal and a Hindu teacher in their government school in Srinagar — taking to seven the number of civilians killed by militants in five days.

On Saturday, October 2, militants shot dead two civilians — Majid Ahmad Gojri and Mohammad Shafi Dar — in separate incidents in Srinagar. The TRF claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying the two were working for the police.

On Tuesday, three civilians — prominent businessman and Kashmiri Pandit M L Bindroo, a street vendor from Bihar Virendar Paswan, and transporter Mohammad Shafi Lone — were killed in separate incidents in Srinagar and Bandipore.