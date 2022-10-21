Mehbooba Mufti gets notice to vacate official residence

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was on Friday given a notice by the administration to vacate her official residence, the Fairview Guest House on Gupkar Road in Srinagar. Mehbooba has seven days’ time to respond to the notice.

Confirming this to The Indian Express, Mehbooba said, “Yes, I have got the notice.” She has been a resident of the Fairview Guest House since December 2005. The Guest House was allotted to her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed after he completed three years as CM in a coalition government with the Indian National Congress.

She continued to live at Fairview during her own tenure as chief minister between April 2016 and June 2018 and since. “This was not a CM’s residence but was allotted to her due to security concerns. After his tenure was over, Mufti saheb wanted to go back to his residence at Nowgam but for security concerns, they moved to Fairview,” PDP’s chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said.

Dated October 15, the UT’s Estates Department sent the notice under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act 1988. “Should you require an alternative accommodation, the government is willing to provide the same on your request, on security or any other ground(s),” it states.

Alongside the bungalow, Fairview consists of fruit orchards as well as a conference hall for press briefings and party meetings.

Gupkar Road is the VIP address and a high security zone in Srinagar, housing three former chief ministers, including Farooq and Omar Abdullah. It is also where important police and administration officials reside.