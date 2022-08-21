scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Mehbooba Mufti claims she’s been placed under house arrest

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre's "callous policies" have led to target killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

Mufti said her attempts to visit Bhat's family at Chotigam were "scuttled" by the administration. (File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed she had been put under house arrest to stop her from visiting the family of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian recently.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti posted pictures of the locked gates of her residence in Gupkar area here and a CRPF vehicle parked outside.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre’s “callous policies” have led to target killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

“GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri Pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that’ve led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mufti said her attempts to visit Bhat’s family at Chotigam were “scuttled” by the administration.

“The same administration claims that locking us up is for our own security while they themselves visit every nook & corner of the Valley,” she added.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:43:52 pm
