Toggle Menu
Mehbooba hits out at J&K guv for reversing decision taken by her govthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/srinagar/mehbooba-hits-out-at-jk-guv-for-reversing-decision-taken-by-her-govt-5556454/

Mehbooba hits out at J&K guv for reversing decision taken by her govt

"One fails to understand why my government's historic decision to levy no stamp duty on property registered in the names of females was revoked," Mufti said in a tweet.

Mehbooba Mufti (left) and Jammu & Kahsmir governor Satya Pal Malik. (File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s move to reverse the previous state government’s decision, exempting women from paying stamp duty on property registration, had negated her efforts toward women empowerment.

Mehbooba led the previous PDP-BJP government in the state.

“As far as empowering women is concerned, all our efforts are negated by the Governor’s recent decision. One fails to understand why my government’s historic decision to levy no stamp duty on property registered in the names of females was revoked,” she said in a tweet.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also called the Centre’s flagship “beti bachao beti padhao” scheme a hogwash.

“Women contribute the most to the world’s wealth but hardly own any assets. GoIs beti bachao beti padao programme is simply hogwash. Time for them to walk the talk,” she added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 One dead, nine taken ill after consuming 'prasad' in Karnataka temple
2 BKU: Since loan waiver rollout, 430 Punjab farmers committed suicide in a year
3 Kolkata: Spotlight on the common man during February 3 brigade rally, says CPM