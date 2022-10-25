Maulana Abbas Ansari, former Hurriyat chief and prominent Shia cleric, dies at 86

Former Hurriyat chairman and a prominent Shia cleric of Kashmir, Maulana Abbas Ansari, breathed his last on Tuesday morning in Srinagar. He was 86.

Ansari, who was not keeping well for quite some time, was the founder of Ittihadul Muslimeen, a Shia socio-religious organisation that advocated unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Born in 1936, Ansari, a senior separatist leader, was a scholar, preacher and reformer. He was heading the separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference when it engaged with New Delhi for talks and the Hurriyat delegation, for the first time, met the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the then home minister L K Advani. He was also part of the Hurriyat delegation that met Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Hurriyat-Centre dialogue.

Ansari was also a part of the group of Hurriyat leaders that visited Pakistan, using the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service, on the invitation of then Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf and a nod from New Delhi.

While Ansari did his schooling from Srinagar, he shifted to Lucknow for higher education and then to Najaf in Iran where he spent eight years. He was a scholar of authority on Islamic jurisprudence, Arabic literature, Hadith and Quranic exegesis. After his return from Iraq, Ansari founded the Ittihadul Muslimeen (Muslim Unity) in 1962.

The 86-year-old was a key religious leader who helped to bring social, political and religious leaders under one political front – the Muslim United Front – in 1986. It took on the Congress-National Conference alliance in the 1987 Assembly elections that were widely perceived to be rigged and triggered an armed rebellion in Kashmir.

When separatist organisations in the Kashmir valley united under the umbrella of the Hurriyat Conference, Ansari’s Ittihadul Muslimeen was one of its founding constituents. He later became its chairman. He was considered a weak leader, and it was during his tenure that the Hurriyat split and Syed Ali Shah Geelani formed his own faction of the separatist conglomerate.

In 2009, when he was the acting chairman of Hurriyat in absence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Ansari was at the receiving end of sharp criticism from the United Jihad council, an umbrella group of militant organisations, when he said that the Hurriyat will not call for a poll boycott and that “people should follow their own conscience”. Sharp criticism from militants and anger in the valley forced Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to clarify that Ansari’s statement was taken out of context.

In April 2011, Ansari’s Ittihadul Muslimeen was temporarily suspended from the Hurriyat Conference when he met Centre-appointed interlocutors Dileep Padgaonkar, M M Ansari and Radha Kumar in contravention of Hurriyat’s decision.