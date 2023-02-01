scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Two Polish skiers killed in Gulmarg avalanche

Skiers, both foreigners and locals, were at the slopes when the avalanche hit. At least 19 foreigners have so far been rescued successfully, police said.

An avalanche hits the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Two Polish skiers killed in Gulmarg avalanche
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two Polish tourists died in a massive avalanche that hit the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg on Wednesday, police said.

Skiers, both foreigners and locals, were at the slopes when the avalanche hit. At least 19 foreigners have so far been rescued successfully, police said.

The bodies of the two Polish nationals have been recovered and moved to hospital for medico-legal procedures.

Rescue operations are still in progress in the tourist town, in Baramulla district, with police teams on the job.

The number of those missing is not known.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

“Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. #Rescue operation has been launched by #Baramulla Police alongwith other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow,” a spokesperson of the Baramulla district police said on Twitter soon after the incident. Videos of the avalanche, showing people running for their lives, circulated widely on social media.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 14:52 IST
Next Story

New to iPad? Here are some helpful tips and tricks to get started

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close