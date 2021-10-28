scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Stories of 1947 war heroes to be in school syllabus, says Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said there is a "need to correct the history" and inform the people about the 1947 invasion by the tribal raiders and Pakistan army.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
October 28, 2021 9:42:17 am
J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha pays tribute to martyrs during the unveiling of a War Memorial at Srinagar International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

While celebrating the 75th year of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession, J-K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the stories of 1947 war heroes would soon be part of the school syllabus in the Union Territory.

Addressing a function at the Srinagar International Airport to commemorate the accession day, Sinha said it is their responsibility to bring the stories of bravehearts before students, and that they have taken a decision to “educate the new generation about the valour and sacrifice” of the fighters who confronted the Pakistan army and tribals.

“Why have people not been told about the evil deeds of Pakistan? Why is it that the stories of Maqbool Sherwani, Major Somnath or Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Lt Col D R Rai have not been not told to the students in schools,” Sinha asked in his address. “Let me tell you, from next year, these stories will be part of the syllabus in the schools”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sinha unveiled a war memorial at the Srinagar airport. The memorial commemorates the arrival of the Indian army in 1947 and the “stellar role played by Major Somnath Sharma, Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Maqbool Sherwani, the gallant son of Kashmir in India’s historic victory, in its first war after Independence”. The memorial was recently renovated and two busts of Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Maqbool Sherwani were added to the already existing bust of Major Somnath Sharma.

Cheering Pakistan’s T20 win against India |UAPA in Srinagar, FIR in Agra, a sacking in Udaipur

Sinha said there is a “need to correct the history” and inform the people about the 1947 invasion by the tribal raiders and Pakistan army.

“The fact is that the personnel of the Pakistan army, disguised as tribals, murdered our brothers, burnt our houses and raped sisters and daughters,” he said. “People will have to understand this truth – that our neighbour has not become a synonym of terror only today, it has been breeding terrorism since Independence”.

Sinha praised the army for its “efforts” to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Making a mention of the slogan “hamal awar kahabradar, hum kashmiri hain tayyar’ (beware attackers, the people of Kashmir are ready), Sinha said the need is to raise the slogan once again.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement