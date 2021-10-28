Stories of 1947 war heroes to be in school syllabus, says Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

While celebrating the 75th year of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession, J-K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the stories of 1947 war heroes would soon be part of the school syllabus in the Union Territory.

Addressing a function at the Srinagar International Airport to commemorate the accession day, Sinha said it is their responsibility to bring the stories of bravehearts before students, and that they have taken a decision to “educate the new generation about the valour and sacrifice” of the fighters who confronted the Pakistan army and tribals.

“Why have people not been told about the evil deeds of Pakistan? Why is it that the stories of Maqbool Sherwani, Major Somnath or Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Lt Col D R Rai have not been not told to the students in schools,” Sinha asked in his address. “Let me tell you, from next year, these stories will be part of the syllabus in the schools”.

Sinha unveiled a war memorial at the Srinagar airport. The memorial commemorates the arrival of the Indian army in 1947 and the “stellar role played by Major Somnath Sharma, Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Maqbool Sherwani, the gallant son of Kashmir in India’s historic victory, in its first war after Independence”. The memorial was recently renovated and two busts of Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Maqbool Sherwani were added to the already existing bust of Major Somnath Sharma.

Sinha said there is a “need to correct the history” and inform the people about the 1947 invasion by the tribal raiders and Pakistan army.

“The fact is that the personnel of the Pakistan army, disguised as tribals, murdered our brothers, burnt our houses and raped sisters and daughters,” he said. “People will have to understand this truth – that our neighbour has not become a synonym of terror only today, it has been breeding terrorism since Independence”.

Sinha praised the army for its “efforts” to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Making a mention of the slogan “hamal awar kahabradar, hum kashmiri hain tayyar’ (beware attackers, the people of Kashmir are ready), Sinha said the need is to raise the slogan once again.