Lowest in six years: Fewer than 100 joined J&K militant ranks in 2022 till November

Recruitment to militant ranks in Jammu and Kashmir has not only seen a significant decline in the current calendar year 2022, but is also the lowest over six years.

In 2022, it stayed below 100. Until November end, militant recruitment stood at 99, all from Kashmir. Of this, 63 have been killed, 17 arrested and 19 still remain active.

The dip in numbers, however, does not account for what is described as “shadow” or “faceless militancy” that drew concern from the security establishment in the Valley this year. A number of targeted killings in the Valley were attributed to “faceless militants” or individuals who were not officially counted among militants in police records or in many cases reported as missing persons.

Over the last six years, 2018 witnessed the largest recruitment of 206 to the militant ranks. Since then, police have recorded a steady decline every year. After staying under 150 in 2019, recruitment to militant ranks saw an uptick again in 2020 and remained under 150 for the next two years again.

Over 170 militants have been killed in the 11 months of the year so far in 113 counter-terror operations resulting from over 17,000 cordon and search operations conducted across J&K. Senior security officials attribute several factors including quicker arrests, difficulty in procuring weapons and the changing nature of terrorism.

In an interview to The Indian Express, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had earlier pointed out that the modus operandi of militant handlers has changed and they now “immediately ask them (terror recruits) to commit an act of terror violence — throw a grenade, fire at somebody, or kill someone. Once they are involved, it becomes a way of preventing their return to society.”

In most of the targeted killings this year, the perpetrators involved have little to no past history, however, recruitment via internet materials remains a factor.

Senior officials also said that though the number of militancy related incidents have reduced, “the social media phase of militancy may be over but the proclivity to violence has not come down”. Therefore, overt militant recruitment is lower but attacks are still taking place in the Valley and the phenomenon of shadow or “hybrid” militancy still perpetuates.

The J&K Police have also begun attachment of properties of those believed to be directly or indirectly linked to terrorism in the Valley. The UT’s year-old State Investigation Agency has also begun seizing properties allegedly linked to terrorism.

Sources said the SIA has identified as many as 188 of the Jamaal-e-Islami properties across the UT of J&K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action.