‘Peace is to be established, not bought’: L-G inaugurates Valley’s first multiplex

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Kashmir’s first multiplex on Tuesday. In the works for nearly four years and supported by theatre chain Inox, the cinema complex in Srinagar has been opened by a Kashmiri business family.

Ahead of the first show, Sinha spoke about August 5, 2019 (the day J&K was stripped of its special status and also statehood) and called it a landmark moment in India’s history. It was the day, he said, when “the will power of the Prime Minister of India led to a big change by the Parliament”.

He said the Centre’s policy is clear: “Peace is to be established not bought.”

Sinha also said the Kashmir Valley was bereft of the cultural benefits of cinema for more than 30 years now as “those who were given the responsibility of meeting people’s expectations could not do so.”

The current administration, he said, is taking important steps in an effort “to push economic and social change in Kashmir.”

After the inauguration ceremony, Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha, parts of which were shot in Kashmir last year, played on the screen.

The big day of the three-screen complex, which has a capacity of 520, will be on September 30, when Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starred ‘Vikram Vedha’ will be premiered.

During the inauguration ceremony, Sinha also congratulated the Dhar family and the Inox group for setting up the multiplex. The government is now working on a film city in Kashmir as part of its policy to facilitate film-making in J&K, he said.

“There are special provisions for local film makers in the policy to incentivise efforts of the local talent,” the LG said, adding the administration will also aim to set up 100-seat movie halls in every district under Mission Youth.