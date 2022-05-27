Two LeT militants killed in J&K encounter

Two militants affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an overnight encounter in the Buchpura area (Soura) of Srinagar on Friday. Ten militants have been killed in Kashmir in the last three days, of which seven were affiliated to the LeT and three to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

After Friday’s encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that arms and ammunition, including an AK-47, a pistol, rounds and grenades were recovered from the site of the gunfight. The militants have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz in the Shopian district.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter at Aghanzipora village of Awantipora, two local LeT militants — Shahid Mushtaq Bhat of Chadoora, Budgam, and Farhan Habib of Hakripora, Pulwama — were killed on Thursday night, police said in a statement.

Inspector General (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said “both the killed militans had joined terror ranks recently and were involved in killing of artist Amreen Bhat in Chadoora area of Budgam on the directions of LeT Commander Lateef”. Bhat was shot inside her home on May 25, also leaving her 10-year-old nephew injured.

J&K Police had then claimed that “three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident”.

Police have also arrested an alleged “hybrid terrorist” of the LeT from Bemina area of Srinagar with arms and ammunition. He has been identified as Nasir Ahmad Dar of Sopore.