LeT militant killed at LoC, Army says Pak trying to infuse terror

After a militant was killed while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, the Army has said Pakistan is trying to “infuse terrorism in Kashmir” while putting on the “facade of ceasefire understanding”.

The Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration attempt by militants on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Continued engagements along the Line of Control are uncanny reminders of efforts by Pakistan to infuse terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding,” the defence spokesperson said in a statement. “Youth in PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) are being used as cannon fodder by Pakistan state policy from last three decades with a fruitless aim to constantly disrupt progress towards collective peace.”

Police said militant who was killed was from the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), while his associate managed to flee back to other side of the LoC after a gunfight. The infiltration attempt took place on the LoC in Tangdhar area of frontier Kupwara district.

According to police, on Tuesday night, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation in the forward areas of Sudhpora in Tangdhar after specific inputs that militants might were to infiltrate.

Police said that during the search operation, an infiltrator was challenged by the joint party, and he started firing indiscriminately, leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He was identified as Mohammad Shakoor son of Mohammad Yaqoob, a resident of Syedpora Leepa (in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir),” police said.

While police mentioned only one militant, the Army said his associate managed to flee back.