L-G Sinha must apologise to Hyderpora victims, says Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti led a protest march to Raj Bhawan on Sunday, demanding an apology from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over last week’s encounter in Srinagar’s Hyderpora, in which four people were killed.

The protesters also demanded a judicial probe into the incident and the return of the body of the third person killed in the incident.

The J&K administration has already announced a magisterial probe into the incident.

“Since L-G Sinha is the head of the unified command, he should seek a apology from the families of the victims,” Mufti told reporters on Sunday outside Raj Bhawan. “He (Lt Governor Sinha) will need to seek an apology from the people of Kashmir.”

Demanding a judicial probe, Mufti said, “They [administration] will have to take back the allegations that they [deceased] were militants, over ground militants and hybrid militants.”

After the encounter, police said building owner Mohammad Altaf Bhat was a militant associate, and the next day, they said another civilian, Dr Mudasir Gul, was an over ground militant worker.

The police also claimed that Amir, a resident of Ramban in Jammu, was a hybrid militant. The families of all the three deceased have rejected the police’s claims.

While the police said that the fourth person killed in the gunfight was a Pakistani militant, Mufti questioned the statement. “We have doubts if there was any militant (inside). We haven’t seen any body. Was a militant really there? Whether the militant was there or not, there is a big question,” she added. Hitting out at the administration, Mufti said they had banned all forms of dissent in the UT. “They have taken out the funeral of democracy… They don’t allow anybody to talk, anybody to protest,” she said.