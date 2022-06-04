scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Killing of 3 militants: Magisterial probe ordered into May 26 Kupwara encounter

The police had claimed that all the three terrorists were LeT operatives citing the documents seized from them, however, no further details on their identification was given in the statement.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
June 4, 2022 4:36:51 am
The Kupwara administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the killing of three militants near the LoC on May 26.

In a statement issued after the encounter, J&K Police had stated, “Based on a specific input regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village near LoC area of Kupwara, a joint party of police and Army intercepted them. They fired indiscriminately, leading to an encounter.”

On Friday, Additional District Magistrate GN Bhat was nominated as the inquiry officer into the incident under Section 176 of the CrPC.

The police had claimed that all the three terrorists were LeT operatives citing the documents seized from them, however, no further details on their identification was given in the statement.

Security forces had claimed recovery of “incriminating materials,” including arms and ammunition — three AK rifles, 12 AK magazines, a pistol, 2 pistol magazines and three mobile phones.

 

