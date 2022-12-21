scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Kashmir’s harshest winter period ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ begins

The meteorological department has forecast mostly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 24.

kashmir weather, indian express'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a 40-day period when a cold wave grips Kashmir and temperatures drop considerably. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Kashmir’s harshest winter period, ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, began on Wednesday with the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point in many places including Pahalgam, which recorded the lowest night temperature at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, according to officials.

Several places in Kashmir witnessed their coldest nights of the season so far. The fringes of many water bodies, including the Dal Lake here, froze as did water in taps, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius last night, they said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

The mercury settled at a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, minus 4.2 degrees Celsius in Qazigund and minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The meteorological department has forecast mostly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 24.

There is possibility of rains or light snowfall in some parts of Kashmir around Christmas, it said.

Advertisement

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ is a 40-day period when a cold wave grips Kashmir and temperatures drop considerably.

There are maximum chances of snowfall during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

‘Chillai-Kalan’ will end on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:35:13 pm
Next Story

UPSC CDS I 2023 Exam notification released; check how to apply

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close