Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian cremated, BJP leaders stay away

Puran Krishan Bhat, the 48-year-old Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead by militants near his house at Chowdhari Gund in Shopian Saturday, was cremated in Jammu Sunday amidst chanting of religious hymns. Bhat is survived by his wife Sweety, 41, daughter Shreya, 11, and son Shanu, 8.

He owned an apple orchard in the Shopian district and his family came to Jammu only two years ago during the Covid pandemic. As the deceased had a house in Jammu as well, he got his children admitted to a school there around six months ago.

Shanu, along with his cousins, lit the funeral pyre amidst the chanting of religious hymns.

Except for a few slogans against Kashmir divisional commissioner, in the beginning, there had been no protest by the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, even though anger was quite visible among them over the frequent killings of minority community members in the Valley.

There is a general feeling that the Lt Governor’s administration has failed to control the situation in Kashmir and the terror infrastructure was still place despite its tall claims.

Sensing the mood, senior BJP leaders stayed away from attending Bhat’s cremation.

The Valley started witnessing a new wave of attacks mainly targeting migrant workers after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Militants started targeting Kashmiri Pandits from last year with the killing of prominent businessman M L Bindroo, who was shot at his medical store in Srinagar in October.

On May 12 this year, militants shot Rahul Bhat inside the revenue office where he worked in Budgam. On August 18, militants killed Sunil Kumar and injured Paitamber Kumar inside an orchard in the Chotipora village of Shopian.

In May, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta had a tough time facing the angry crowds who surrounded them during the cremation of Rahul Bhat.