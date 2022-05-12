Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead inside tehsil office in J&K Budgam

Suspected militants on Thursday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit employee in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The government employee was shot inside his office.

On Thursday afternoon, militants barged into the Tehsil office at Chadoora and shot an employee, injuring him grievously.

Police said that the injured employee, Rahul Bhat, was immediately rushed to Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, but could not be saved.

“Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Shri Rahul Bhat from minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital,” the police said in a tweet. “The injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital (in) Srinagar for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries,” they added.

The police said their investigation revealed that two militants were involved in the attack and used a pistol to shoot the government employee from the point blank range.

Immediately after the attack, a joint team of the police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track the militants behind the attack.

This is the third attack on a member of the minority community in the Valley this year. On April 13, militants shot dead Satish Kumar Singh, a Rajput, outside his home in Kakran village in Kulgam district. The Rajputs originally hail from Punjab but have been living in some villages of South Kashmir for seven decades now.

On April 4, militants shot at and injured a Kashmiri Pandit, Bal Krishan Bhat (39), in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Bhat was at his medical store, outside his home at Chotigam, when targeted.

The militants in the valley carried out a string of attacks on members of the minority community and workers from outside Jammu and Kashmir in October last year. The attacks had brought the government to its knees and the Union home ministry had taken cognisance of the attacks.