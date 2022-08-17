scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J&K administration moves to attach house of terrorist, police arrest kin

Police said Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
August 17, 2022 11:36:49 am
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian. (Representational image via AP)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, while his father and three brothers were arrested for sheltering him.

Police said Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation but Wani, a categorised terrorist of the banned Al-Badr outfit, fled in the cover of darkness after hurling grenades at the approaching police party, they said.

During the search operation, police also recovered arms and ammunition from Wani’s house, prompting the authorities to place his father and three brothers under arrest besides initiating the process of attaching their house.

Wani was identified by eyewitnesses and Sunil Kumar’s cousin as the person who fired indiscriminately at him and his brother while they were working in the apple orchard on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced that it would start the process of “attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) and 25 of ULP Act (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)” and asked people not to shelter or harbour terrorists/terror associates.

Under this provision, all kinds of properties that have been derived or obtained from the commission of any terrorist act or intended to be used for a terrorist act can be seized.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:36:49 am

