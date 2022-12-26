Shift Kashmiri Pandit govt employees to Jammu till situation improves in Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Pointing out that their lives were far more important than employment, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday demanded that the government transfer and temporarily shift Kashmiri Pandit government employees to Jammu till the situation improved in Kashmir, news agency PTI reported.

“Unfortunately, some incidents have happened. Life is a priority and so I am of the opinion that Kashmiri Pandit employees be transferred to safer places in Jammu. When the situation improves, they should be brought back,” Azad told reporters in Srinagar.

“I do not know what the approach of the government is, but if our party comes to power, we will do this only (temporarily shift such employees to Jammu),” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

When asked about the delay in holding the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Azad Party chief said, “We have been waiting for the last six years. I raised the issue many times in Parliament as well. They show us Panchayat elections or DDC polls, but the real election is that of assembly which is not taking place”

Azad’s comments come days after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, in a “clear message” to agitating Kashmiri Pandit employees and reserved category employees, said no salary would be given to them while they “continue to sit at home”.

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting against the decision of the government claiming that they are being threatened by the terrorists and can’t go back to work.

“We are receiving death threats repeatedly, the latest being on Wednesday night. We were told that a policeman would be posted outside the place of our posting. But we do not trust the security policy of the administration,” a Kashmiri Pandit was quoted as saying by ANI.

Advertisement

At The Indian Express Idea Exchange on Friday, Sinha said though it was a fact that some Kashmiri Pandits became victims of targeted killings, the country should stop seeing this on the basis of religion since a lot of other people have also been killed.

(With inputs from agencies)