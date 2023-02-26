scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Man belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma (aged about 40 years), a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.

Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri Pandit shot dead terrorists"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market," the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter. (File)
Listen to this article
Man belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Terrorists shot dead a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma (aged about 40 years), a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market,” the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.

Also Read
Jammu and Kashmir demolition, Jammu and Kashmir demolition drive, Jammu and Kashmir News, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
J&K halts demolition, officers told to ‘carefully handle’ drive
Do Kashmiri lives matter, asks PDP
Thousands awaiting Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Kashmir...
Gulmarg: Two Polish skiers killed in avalanche

“There was armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,” police said.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 11:56 IST
Next Story

India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb calls his stunning catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer ‘absolute fluke’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close