Kashmir village bids tearful adieu to SPO, brother killed in militant attack

A day after the killing of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in a suspected militant attack, his brother, who was critically wounded in the same shootout, succumbed on Sunday, police said.

Umar Jan and his twin brother Ishfaq Ahmad, a Special Police Officer, were attacked on Saturday evening by suspected militants who barged into their house at Chadbugh in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

They were taken to a Srinagar hospital where Ahmad was declared brought dead. Jan succumbed on Sunday morning, police said. Emotional scenes were witnessed as the brothers’ bodies were brought home where a large number of people gathered to attend their funeral.

“What was my fault? What was my fault?” their grieving mother asked as women tried to console her. “They should have shot me in the heart… Where will I find my sons now?”

As women showered flowers and toffees, the brothers’ coffins were taken to a local graveyard where they were laid to rest.

Top police officials, including Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, visited their residence and expressed condolences to the family. Kumar said the entire police family stood with the bereaved family, according to a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the District Police Lines in Budgam for the slain SPO where the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police led police personnel in paying floral tributes to him.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, while expressing condolences to the family, said death and destruction have become a norm in Kashmir Valley. “In Kashmir we watch helplessly as young lives are snuffed out. Death & destruction have become the norm. Sadly GOI doesn’t seem to care since Kashmiri lives have little value for them. Deepest condolences to the family,” she tweeted.

Condemning the killings, CPM’s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami termed it heinous and barbaric, and demanded that perpetrators be identified and booked. “It has sent shock waves in the whole region and everyone is pained and grieved,” he said.

Kashmir Valley has seen a sudden spurt in militants attacks this month. Saturday’s attack was the third such attack in Budgam in the past fortnight.

(With PTI inputs)