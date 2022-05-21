scorecardresearch
Kashmir varsity gets first woman V-C in 74 years

On Thursday, Professor Nilofar Khan was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the university, taking over from Professor Talat Ahmad whose tenure ended on May 19.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
May 21, 2022 2:28:02 am
Kashmir University (Source: www.kashmiruniversity)

In its 74-year history, the University of Kashmir will for the first time be headed by a woman Vice-Chancellor. On Thursday, Professor Nilofar Khan was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the university, taking over from Professor Talat Ahmad whose tenure ended on May 19.

With a teaching experience of over 30 years, Professor Khan has served in several academic and administrative capacities at the university, including Dean, College Development Council, Registrar, Dean Faculty of Applied Science and Technology and Director Institute of Home Sciences. She was also the first woman Dean Students Welfare of the University and the founding Director, Centre for Women’s Studies and Research.

As she assumed office on Friday, Prof Khan said the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 would be among her top priorities. “Besides, we will explore tie-ups with reputed international institutions, in line with the new UGC guidelines,” she said.

