Kashmir: Two non-local workers injured in suspected militant attack

In another attack on people from outside Kashmir, suspected militants shot at and injured two non-locals at Nowpora village in Pulwama district on Sunday.

In the past fortnight, four non-local workers and labourers have been injured in militant attacks. Notably, all these attacks took place in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The two non-locals who were attacked on Sunday have been identified as Surind and Dheeraj, and both come from the Pathankot region of Punjab.

Police sources said that the injured non-locals worked as a driver and a helper of a poultry-carrying vehicle. One of the two injured non-locals has received a bullet injury in his chest and has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

There have been three militant attacks on non-locals in the Valley since the middle of March. On March 19, suspected militants fired at and injured a carpenter, Mohammad Akram, from Uttar Pradesh. Two days later, militants shot at and injured a non-local labourer, Biswajeet Kumar, from Bihar.

The latest spate of attacks on people from outside the Union territory has come after a lull of several months. In October last year, militants carried out a string of attacks on non-local labourers and workers in Srinagar and south Kashmir.