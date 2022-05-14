Kashmir: Students protest move to sack Chemistry professor

A day after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha terminated the services of a Chemistry professor of University of Kashmir, students staged a sit-in at the campus demanding his reinstatement. This is the first time that the termination of a government employee, allegedly for being a “threat to the security of the state”, is being protested.

On Saturday morning, students and research scholars of the Chemistry department staged a sit-in at the campus, outside the department. Holding placards that called the termination a “black day”, the students said the government must reconsider the decision and reinstate him.

On Friday, the J-K government ordered termination of services of three government employees, including Professor Dr Altaf Hussain Pandit for allegedly being a “threat to the security of the state”. The employees were terminated under Article 311 (2) (C) that allows the government to terminate services of its employee without seeking an explanation or holding an inquiry into his conduct.

“He was the most dedicated and honest teacher we had in our department,” said a student over the phone. “By terminating him without giving any reason, the government has snatched us of the opportunity to learn from the best. There seems to be some conspiracy in his sacking.”

The students held pictures of Dr Pandit and placards that read ‘Black day for Chemistry Department’ and demanded the decision be revoked immediately.

As the students staged a sit-in, the university administration closed the campus gates and barred the entry of journalists inside.

“He was a dedicated teacher and was equally liked by the faculty and the students,” a teacher said. “He was not just a teacher but an intellectual.”