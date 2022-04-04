Kashmir: Second suspected militant attack on migrant labourers in Pulwama within 24 hours

A day after two migrant workers were shot at and injured in south Kashmir, two more non-local labourers have been fired at by suspected militants in Pulwama.

Militants fired at two labourers from Bihar at Lajoora village in Pulwama on Monday. The injured labourers have been shifted to the district hospital in Pulwama for treatment. Police sources said that the injured labourers were in a stable condition.

The two labourers have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar and Joko Choudhary.

On Sunday evening, militants shot at and injured the driver and the helper of a vehicle at Nowpora village in Pulwama. Both the workers were from Pathankot in Punjab. One of the injured workers was shot in the chest.

Since the middle of March, there have been four instances of militant attacks on migrant labourers in Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On March 19, suspected militants fired at and injured a carpenter, Mohammad Akram, from Uttar Pradesh. Two days later, militants shot at and injured a non-local labourer, Biswajeet Kumar, from Bihar.

The latest spate of attacks on migrant workers has come after a lull of several months. In October last year, militants carried out a string of attacks on non-local labourers and workers in Srinagar and south Kashmir.