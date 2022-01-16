Faction fight in Kashmir Press Club after registration revoked

A day after the Registrar of Societies of Kashmir put in abeyance the registration of Kashmir Press Club (KPC), citing a report from J&K Police’s CID wing, a factional fight broke out on Saturday over management of the Club.

A group of journalists took over its management, stating that the present panel is “illegally occupying office” after its term ended last year, while members of the present association called it a “takeover” with “open support from the local administration”.

In a joint statement, KPC and eight journalists’ organisations said, “We appeal to press bodies across the country, including Press Council of India, Press Club of India, Federation of Press Clubs and Editors Guild of India, to take a strong note of how the local administration is supporting lawlessness and throttling a democratic media body. If such incidents are allowed to happen with a Press Club in Kashmir this can be precedent for future.”

On Saturday afternoon, the group that took over the reins as interim management selected Saleem Pandit as KPC president.

Claiming to have the backing of one-third KPC members, Pandit told The Sunday Express, “Their (current panel’s) term ended last year. They were illegally occupying office. I don’t want to keep the Club as my fiefdom. Whenever the situation allows, we will hold elections of the Club.”

Sajad Ahmad, manager of KPC, said, “Around a dozen people came (into the Club) and said they are the interim body; they asked us to hand over office computers and stationery. When I asked how they could declare themselves as the interim body, they had no answer.”

While the Club was registered as a society, it had been asked to apply for re-registration after change of rules in the societies Act following J&K Reorganization Act. The Club had been granted re-registration a fortnight ago.

Sources said while KPC was granted registration after a clearance certificate from the CID wing, the Registrar of Societies was subsequently asked to “put the registration in abeyance”.

NC leader Omar Abdullah in a tweet called Saturday’s development a “state sponsored coup”.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stated, “…Deliberately delaying KPCs registration is an attempt to throttle real issues flagged by local journalists here…”