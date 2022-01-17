Kashmir Press Club: Journalists’ groups condemn ‘forcible takeover’

A DAY a group of journalists “forcibly” took over the management of Kashmir Press Club allegedly with police help, top journalist bodies called it an “armed takeover” and demanded return of the previously elected body and early elections at the club.

The Editor’s Guild of India (EGI), Press Club of India and Mumbai Press Club also criticised the J&K administration for trying to scuttle the elections by putting its re-registration in abeyance.

“The Editors Guild of India is aghast at the manner in which the office and the management of Kashmir Press Club, the largest journalists association in the Valley, was forcibly taken over by a group of journalists with the help of armed policemen on January 15, 2022,” the Guild said in a statement on Sunday. “The Guild is equally alarmed by an arbitrary order of putting the registration of the Kashmir Press Club ‘in abeyance’, a day before this armed take over of the Club, on January 14, 2022, by the Registrar of Societies.”

On Saturday, a group of journalists barged into the club office in Srinagar and took over its management. While they entered the club, a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel was put outside the club.

Terming it an “armed takeover”, the Guild called for immediate restoration of status quo.

The Press Club of India termed the takeover as an attempt to “derail the democratic process” of the journalists’ body. “Reports emerging from Srinagar on Saturday are a cause of concern and distress as a faction of journalists took over management of the club with support from the local administration amid heavy police deployment in and outside the Kashmir Press Club premises,” it said in its statement.

Condemning the incident, the Mumbai Press Club criticised the J&K administration for trying to scuttle the club’s election process.

“This order (putting re-registration in abeyance) effectively has put the entire 300-member journalist body in cold storage and negated the democratically called election process,” it said. “This being not enough, the next day, Saturday, 15th January, using the Covid lockdown announced for Srinagar, a group of journalists barged into the Press Club premises… and declared themselves to be an interim body.”