Kashmir: Missing soldier’s body found in Budgam

Three days after he went missing from his village, the body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla was recovered from the Khag area in Budgam on Thursday.

On Monday, Malla, a soldier with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), had gone missing from his native Lokipora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam. Malla, who was posted in Jammu, was on leave as his wife had given birth to their second child.

His uncle, Habibullah Malik, told indianexpress.com that Malla left his home on Monday afternoon to pay a visit to a neighbour in the village but didn’t return home.

Malik said that since the birth of his second child some seven days ago, Malla would spend the night at his in-laws’ place in Mazhama village and return to home at Lokipora village of Khag during the day. “On that day, he returned home along with his elder son,” Malik said, adding that “before leaving home, he told his mother that he would go back to Mazhama in the evening and take his son along”.

Thinking that militants might have abducted him, Malla’s family had issued an appeal stating, “If he has done anything wrong, please forgive him… Please release him. We will make him resign from his job.”

Malla first came into the news in 2018 when an Army officer Major Leetul Gogoi was detained along with a girl from a Srinagar hotel. Gogoi and the girl were dropped at the hotel by Malla in his personal car and had an altercation with hotel staff when the manager of the hotel denied them booking on finding that the girl was a local resident. Major Gogoi, who had earlier tied a villager to the bonnet of his jeep and paraded him through villages on election day, was indicted by the Army for allegedly “fraternizing with a local woman”.