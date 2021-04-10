Kashmir: Militants kill Territorial Army soldier at his home

The police said he was shot in the head.

Suspected Militants on Friday shot dead a Territorial Army soldier at his home in Goriwan, Bijbehara.

Police said the 35-year-old soldier, Mohammed Saleem Akhoon, who was off duty, was shot at around 4.45 pm.

He was taken to the sub-district hospital in Anantnag. He was then referred to GMC Srinagar, where he died of his injuries. The police said he was shot in the head.

The 15 Corps headquarters paid homage to the solider. “Cdr & all ranks salute the #SupremeSacrifice of Hav Mohd Saleem Akhoon of 162 TA Bn. Terrorists attacked him at his residence in Goriwan, Bijbehara in #Anantnag. He is survived by his wife, 9 yr old daughter & 6 yr old son. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” it tweeted.

Akhoon was awarded Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card twice and a Northern Army Commander Commendation Card.