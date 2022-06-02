Kashmir: Militants fire at two migrant labourers in Budgam, 17-year-old dead

Two labourers were shot at by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, killing one of them.

The deceased has been identified as Dilkhush Kumar (17), hailing from Bihar, and the injured person is Guri.

While one received a gunshot wound in his shoulder the other was hit in the palm at a place Bapora in Zudur area of Budgam.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the militants involved in the incident which took place at 9.10 PM.

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital, from where they were referred to SMHS hospital here.