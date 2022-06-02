scorecardresearch
Kashmir: Militants fire at two migrant labourers in Budgam, 17-year-old dead

While one received a gunshot wound in his shoulder the other was hit in the palm at a place Bapora in Zudur area of Budgam.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: June 2, 2022 11:14:18 pm
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday. (AP)

Two labourers were shot at by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, killing one of them.

The deceased has been identified as Dilkhush Kumar (17), hailing from Bihar, and the injured person is Guri.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the militants involved in the incident which took place at 9.10 PM.

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital, from where they were referred to SMHS hospital here.

