Kashmir likely to experience light snowfall during the weekend

Cold wave conditions intensify across Kashmir as several places in the valley experience a fall in the minimum weather temperature. The Meteorological department foretold that there will be a further fall in the temperature over the next few days, their officials reported on Thursday.

Several weather stations in the Kashmir valley faced a fall in the minimum temperature except for Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in North Kashmir, which recorded the temperature rising up from a low of minus 10.4 degrees Celsius to 9.6 degrees on Wednesday night, the officials said.

The officials informed about the other places in the valley that experienced the fall, namely, Pahalgam, Srinagar and Qazingund, nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag, and Kupwara in north Kashmir.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a fall from 6.6 degrees Celsius to a 8.9 degrees Celsius. Srinagar also recorded the minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, down from the previous night’s minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazingbad, the gateway town to the valley, recorded the minimum temperature of minus 4.2 degrees celsius. Other than that, the nearby South of Kashmir town recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai Kalan period. It is a local name given to the 40-day period of Harsh winter in Kashmir. It is the coldest part of winter starting from December 21 to January 29, every year but the cold wave continues even after that, known as a 20-day-long Chillai-Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day-long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (Baby cold)

The chances of snowfall are the recurrent at this time, especially in the higher reaches, they live through the heavy snowfall every year.

The MET in their statement have also highlighted the possibility of light rain/snow at a few places in the higher reaches over two days from now, although there is likelihood of widespread snow/rain of moderate intensity during January 4 to 6 2022.